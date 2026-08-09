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Ducati Scrambler vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Bonneville speedmaster
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc1200 cc
Power74.01 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Back Mirror View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg-
Saddle Height
795 mm705 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph161 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustableMono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power ModeRain,Road
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Ride By RideSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,91614,25,804
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,70012,85,000
RTO
79,7361,02,800
Insurance
33,48038,004
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85630,646

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