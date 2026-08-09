In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.97 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|74.01 PS PS
|78 PS PS