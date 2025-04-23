2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle caught you attention? Here's what the motorcycle has to offer

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle has been unveiled in India. The new Full Throttle is equipped with new design, reworked ergonomics, and a familiar 803 cc engine, aimed at riders looking for a more performance-oriented version of the Scrambler. Here’s what the motorcycle has to offer.

1 2025 Ducati Scramble Full Throttle: Design The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle stands out through its flat track racing attitude exuding black and bronze aggressive paint scheme. Bronze wheels and aggressive side number plates give an extra visual boost, and a low variable cross-section handlebar contributes to the extreme nature of the motorcycle. Ducati has honed the bike's form with a chiseled rear end and a more horizontal, but still cushioned, seat. Along with improving its looks, Ducati asserts that these improvements also enhance rider comfort and control, making it an ideal companion for both city trips and highway rides.

2 2025 Ducati Scramble Full Throttle: Features On the features side, the bike receives a 4.3-inch TFT screen for instrumentation and can support the Ducati Multimedia System for fundamental connectivity features. Ride-by-Wire technology adds two ride modes—Road and Sport—that vary throttle response. Other highlights include dual exhaust tips, LED lighting, and adjustable controls. Some components have been taken from the previous generation, with some touches being fine-tuned for improved usability.

3 2025 Ducati Scramble Full Throttle: Safety In terms of safety, the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is equipped with Cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control. The traction control system is adjustable in four levels and can be switched off entirely.

4 2025 Ducati Scramble Full Throttle: Specs Mechanically, Full Throttle continues to be powered by an air-cooled 803 cc L-twin motor that is coupled to a six-speed transmission. The engine produces 71.87 bhp and 65.2 Nm torque. There is also an added Quick Shift Up/Down system for clutchless shifting, now equipped as standard to the model.

5 2025 Ducati Scramble Full Throttle: Price The 2025 Ducati Scramble Full Throttle is priced at ₹12.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The bookings for the motorcycle have commenced and is available in Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other cities

