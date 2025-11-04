Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition launched in India

HT Auto
  • At its core, the Rizoma Edition continues to be powered by the 803 cc air- and oil-cooled Desmodue L-twin engine, producing 73 hp and 65.2 Nm of torque.

Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
Ducati has launched the Scrambler Rizoma Edition in India, limited to just 500 units globally
Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
Ducati has launched a special-edition version of its Scrambler motorcycle in India, the Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition, priced at 17.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 500 units globally, the new edition marks ten years of the Scrambler brand and highlights Ducati’s collaboration with Italian accessory specialist Rizoma. While the motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the standard Scrambler 800, Ducati’s focus here lies in design and craftsmanship.

Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition: Specs

Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
The Rizoma Edition continues to be powered by the 803 cc air- and oil-cooled Desmodue L-twin engine
Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
At its core, the Rizoma Edition continues to be powered by the 803 cc air- and oil-cooled Desmodue L-twin engine, producing 73 hp and 65.2 Nm of torque. The engine retains its everyday-friendly tuning, one that prioritises smooth power delivery over outright aggression. The motor is now compliant with E20 fuel standards, aligning it with Ducati’s broader push towards cleaner combustion.

Power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox paired with a bi-directional quick-shifter, which comes standard on this model. The mechanical layout, including the steel trellis frame, non-adjustable suspension, and dual-channel ABS, remains unchanged from the standard Scrambler. This means the overall ride dynamics and comfort levels will mirror what riders have already experienced on variants like the Icon or Nightshift.

Ducati’s intent here is clear: to create a visually distinct commemorative model rather than an all-new performance variant.

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India

Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition: Design

Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
The motorcycle features a dual-tone paint scheme, complemented by a range of CNC-machined aluminium components from Rizoma.
Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
Visually, the 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is where Ducati’s attention truly shows. The motorcycle features a dual-tone Stone White and Metal Rose paint scheme, complemented by a range of CNC-machined aluminium components from Rizoma. These include the clutch and brake levers, fuel filler cap, footpegs, and reservoir covers, parts that give the motorcycle an industrial, machined finish that differentiates it from the regular Scrambler range.

Metal Rose finish for the engine covers, frame inserts, and belt covers further underscores the bike's bespoke aesthetic. The effect is subtle rather than flashy, a blend of nostalgia and precision that aligns well with the Scrambler's minimalist ethos.

To complete the exclusivity, Ducati has added limited-edition numbering and anniversary badging on the motorcycle. The changes are cosmetic, but they do succeed in giving this edition a more mature, collectible appeal without disturbing the Scrambler’s underlying simplicity.

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India from 28.68 lakh

Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition: Features

Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
The Rizoma Edition gets a 4.3-inch TFT digital display, alongside standard safety aids such as ABS and traction control
Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition
Feature-wise, the Rizoma Edition remains aligned with the rest of the Scrambler lineup. It gets a 4.3-inch TFT digital display with smartphone connectivity, along with standard safety aids such as ABS and traction control. The LED lighting setup and quick-shifter continue unchanged, maintaining feature parity with the existing models.

Rizoma's machined aluminium parts enhance the perceived quality of touchpoints - the levers and pegs feel more substantial and the overall finish feels premium. Nonetheless, these changes don't affect ergonomics or riding position and retain the Scrambler's laid-back demeanour.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2025, 12:00 pm IST
TAGS: ducati ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition

