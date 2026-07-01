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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Launched In Emerald Green At 13.74 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift launched in Emerald Green at 13.74 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2026, 09:04 am
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  • The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift gets a new Emerald Green paint scheme for 2026 while retaining its 803 cc L-Twin engine and cafe racer-inspired styling.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is now available for booking in India with its new Emerald Green colour scheme.
Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is now available for booking in India with its new Emerald Green colour scheme.
Ducati Scrambler
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility

Ducati India has launched the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift in a new Emerald Green colour scheme at a price of 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The new paint option replaces the earlier colour available on the motorcycle and is the primary update for the 2026 model year. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open across Ducati dealerships in India.

The Scrambler Nightshift continues to be the most cafe racer-inspired offering in the Scrambler range, combining retro styling with modern technology.

2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift will be available in the new Emerald Green livery along with a new and lighter clutch
2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift will be available in the new Emerald Green livery along with a new and lighter clutch

New Emerald Green paint inspired by 1970s motorsport

The biggest highlight of the updated Scrambler Nightshift is its Emerald Green paint finish. Ducati says the colour draws inspiration from iconic two- and four-wheeled racing machines of the 1970s, giving the motorcycle a more distinctive appearance.

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The motorcycle retains its signature cafe racer styling cues, including a flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a sculpted seat with contrast stitching, black wire-spoke wheels, and a combination of gloss and matte finishes across the bodywork. Minimal front and rear mudguards, along with compact LED indicators, complete the design.

Updated clutch for smoother operation

Apart from the cosmetic update, Ducati has also introduced a mechanical improvement. The Scrambler Nightshift now features a new eight-plate clutch paired with the air-cooled Desmodue engine.

According to Ducati, the redesigned clutch is smoother in operation and more compact, reducing the motorcycle's lateral width while offering additional space around the rider's foot. The company also claims the updated model is around 4 kg lighter than its predecessor, which should make it easier to manoeuvre in urban conditions and while cornering.

2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift now comes paired with a new eight-plate clutch, which promises to be smoother and more compact, liberating more room for the rider
2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift now comes paired with a new eight-plate clutch, which promises to be smoother and more compact, liberating more room for the rider

Engine and hardware remain unchanged

Powering the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is the familiar 803 cc air-cooled L-Twin Desmodue engine, producing 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle continues to use a steel trellis frame suspended by 41 mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in road-focused tyres.

Also Read : 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh

Features

The Scrambler Nightshift comes equipped with Ducati's ride-by-wire throttle, offering two riding modes. Electronic rider aids include traction control and cornering ABS as standard. Full LED lighting and a modern digital instrument cluster continue to be part of the package.

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First Published Date: 01 Jul 2026, 09:04 am IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Scrambler

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