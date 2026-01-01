|Engine
|803 cc
The Scrambler Full Throttle, is listed at ₹13.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scrambler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scrambler Full Throttle is available in 10 colour options: Ducati Red, Jade Green, Rio Celeste, Rosso Gp, Sparkling Blue, Storm Green, Tangerine Orange, Thrilling Black, Velvet Red, Yellow.
In the Scrambler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X priced between ₹12.64 Lakhs - 12.89 Lakhs.
The Scrambler Full Throttle has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.