hamburger icon
ScramblerPriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Scrambler Front Left View
1/18
Ducati Scrambler Front Right View
2/18
Ducati Scrambler Front View
3/18
Ducati Scrambler Left View
4/18
Ducati Scrambler Rear Left View
5/18
Ducati Scrambler Rear Right View
View all Images
6/18

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Ducati Scrambler Key Specs
Engine803 cc
View all Scrambler specs and features

Scrambler Full Throttle

Scrambler Full Throttle Prices

The Scrambler Full Throttle, is listed at ₹13.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler Full Throttle Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler Full Throttle Colours

The Scrambler Full Throttle is available in 10 colour options: Ducati Red, Jade Green, Rio Celeste, Rosso Gp, Sparkling Blue, Storm Green, Tangerine Orange, Thrilling Black, Velvet Red, Yellow.

Scrambler Full Throttle Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler Full Throttle is powered by a 803 cc engine.

Scrambler Full Throttle vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X priced between ₹12.64 Lakhs - 12.89 Lakhs.

Scrambler Full Throttle Specs & Features

The Scrambler Full Throttle has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Price

Scrambler Full Throttle

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,00,000
RTO
96,000
Insurance
36,670
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,670
EMI@28,644/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Wheelbase
1449 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R18 Rear :-180/55-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
74.01 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
88 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable.
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Termignoni stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes, Final drive - Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46, Rake - 24, Trail - 108 mm, variable section low handlebar, Termignoni muffler, Ducati Quick Shift, sporty front mudguard, sump guard, side number plates, sporty tail, dedicated livery, Ducati Multimedia System, low beam, High beam
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3" TFT colour display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle EMI
EMI25,780 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,99,403
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,99,403
Interest Amount
3,47,388
Payable Amount
15,46,791

Ducati Scrambler other Variants

Scrambler Icon Dark

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,96,700
RTO
79,736
Insurance
33,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,09,916
EMI@23,856/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Scrambler Icon

₹11.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,39,000
RTO
83,120
Insurance
34,144
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,56,264
EMI@24,853/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scrambler Nightshift

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,00,000
RTO
96,000
Insurance
36,670
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,670
EMI@28,644/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ducati Scrambler Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ScramblervsBonneville T120
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

12.64 - 12.89 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ScramblervsScrambler 1200 X
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.85 - 12.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ScramblervsBonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Scrambler 900

Triumph Scrambler 900

10.25 - 11.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ScramblervsScrambler 900
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ScramblervsScout Sixty Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.88 - 13.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ScramblervsBonneville Bobber

Popular Cafe Racer Bikes

Atumobile Atum Vader

Atumobile Atum Vader

1.08 - 1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Atum Vader Price in Delhi
Benelli Leoncino 500

Benelli Leoncino 500

4.99 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Leoncino 500 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW R NineT Racer

BMW R NineT Racer

16.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Svartpilen 401 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cafe Racer Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details