Ducati Scrambler Nightshift bookings commenced in India

Ducati India has started accepting bookings for the Scrambler Nightshift, adding the latest version of the retro-styled motorcycle to its Indian portfolio. The model was first revealed globally in September 2025 and arrives in India nearly a year after its international debut.

The biggest update for the Scrambler Nightshift is the introduction of a new Emerald Green paint finish. Created by the Ducati Style Centre, the colour draws inspiration from iconic two- and four-wheeled vehicles from the 1970s.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ducati Scrambler 803.0 cc 803.0 cc 19 kmpl 19 kmpl ₹ 9.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Scrambler 1200 X 1200 cc 1200 cc 22.72 kmpl 22.72 kmpl ₹ 12.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Bonneville T120 1200.0 cc 1200.0 cc 21.0 kmpl 21.0 kmpl ₹ 11.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson Nightster 975 cc 975 cc 19.6 kmpl 19.6 kmpl ₹ 13.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Scout Classic 1250 cc 1250 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 14.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Sport Scout Sixty 999 cc 999 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 13.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Design

The Nightshift remains the most classic-looking member of the Scrambler family, combining vintage-inspired styling with modern equipment. Design elements such as the stitched Café Racer-style seat, side number plates and compact LED indicators continue to distinguish it from other Scrambler variants.

Additional styling cues include a minimal front mudguard, the absence of a rear mudguard and a mix of gloss and matt finishes across the motorcycle.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Cafe racer-inspired details

The new paintwork is paired with black spoked wheels, creating a strong visual contrast. Ducati has also retained features that contribute to the model’s Café Racer-inspired appearance, including a flat variable-section handlebar and bar-end mirrors.

According to Ducati, the Scrambler range is aimed at riders seeking a motorcycle with a distinctive design and everyday usability. Customers can also access the online configurator, explore customisation options, contact dealerships and request test rides through Ducati's official channels.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Mechanical package

The Nightshift continues with the technical updates introduced on the latest-generation Scrambler Ducati range. Power comes from the Desmodue engine, which features a revised eight-plate clutch. Ducati says the updated clutch offers smoother operation while its more compact design reduces the width of the side cover and provides additional room for the rider's foot.

The latest-generation Scrambler platform is also 4 kg lighter than before, a change intended to improve manoeuvrability and ease of use.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Rider aids

The motorcycle is equipped with Ride by Wire throttle management, enabling two selectable Riding Modes. Electronic safety features include Ducati Traction Control and standard ABS cornering.

With bookings now underway, the Scrambler Nightshift becomes the latest Ducati motorcycle available to Indian customers seeking a blend of classic styling and modern rider-assistance technology.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: