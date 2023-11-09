In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less