Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price

Ducati India has announced that they have reduced the price of the Monster for a limited time. Customers who buy or book the Monster before 30th November will get the motorcycle for 10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The offer is valid across all Ducati dealerships and till stocks last. Usually, the prices of the Ducati Monster used to start from 12.95 lakh showroom. The Monster is currently being sold in two variants - Standard and SP.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM
Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine that produces 109 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with slip and assist clutch and an up-and-down quick shifter.Ducati is offering 24-month, unlimited mileage warranty. The maintenance is scheduled for every 15,000 km or 24 months and the valve clearance is scheduled to happen after every 30,000 km.

There are three power modes - High, Medium and Urban and there are three riding modes - Sport, Race and Wet. They can be controlled via the 4.3-inch color TFT dashboard. The motorcycle comes with full LED lighting, dynamic turn indicators, a USB socket to charge mobile devices, adjustable levers and Ducati Power Launch. The rider can also opt for heated grips and the Ducati Multimedia System. The motorcycle also gets Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control.

Ducati uses an aluminium alloy frame that is suspended by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres. Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm discs in the front and a 245 mm disc at the rear.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST
