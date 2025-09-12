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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Ninja zx-10r
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc998 cc
Power110.1 PS PS203 PS PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L17 L
Length
2070 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1450 mm
Height
1186 mm1185 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm835 mm
Width
750 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet multi-disc, manual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmHorizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15822,95,785
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10020,79,000
RTO
1,37,2881,66,320
Insurance
44,77050,465
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79849,345

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR

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