In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|203 PS PS