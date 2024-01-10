In 2024 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less