Limited-edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover, might come to India

The new Indian Chieftain Elite gets a custom-designed paint scheme along with several new features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 11:08 AM
Indian Motorcycle has rolled out the new limited-edition Chieftain Elite motorcycle for the international markets. The company describes the new bike as being designed for discerning riders who demand the best of the best.

On the outside, the bike has been updated with a custom-designed paint scheme which lends it a more intimidating appeal. The company says that the new custom scheme delivers the ultimate in style and exclusivity. Only 150 Chieftain Elites will be produced by the company, out of which only 20 will make it to the European market.

(Also Read: Indian Motorcycle aiming 25-30% premium segment share post Chief lineup launch)

This custom-inspired limited edition bike sports a slew of features such as an Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight, LED lighting on the saddlebags, backlit switch cubes, an adjustable and tinted flared windscreen, aluminium floorboards, and the same 400W PowerBand audio as found on the Challenger Elite.

One of the key highlights of the new model includes the use of a seven-inch touchscreen from Ride Command with Apple CarPlay and GPS. In addition to that, it also continues along with the previously found top-spec features such as ABS, keyless ignition, tyre pressure monitoring, and the same aforementioned weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags.

Apart from the updates to the exterior paint scheme and features, the rest of the bike remains the same. At the heart sits Indian's most powerful air-cooled engine - the Thunderstroke 116. This is a 1901cc motor that is rated to produce 171Nm of peak torque. There are three riding modes available in the form of Tour, Standard, and Sport.

“From factory-custom details to premium amenities, and advanced ride-enhancing technology, we left no stone unturned when designing our new Elite baggers," said Aaron Jax, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Whether you prefer the liquid-cooled power and performance of the Indian Challenger, or the more organic growl and unmatched air-cooled power of the Chieftain, these two Elites elevate both platforms with gorgeous custom-inspired design elements straight from the factory."

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 11:04 AM IST
