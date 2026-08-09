In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Elite vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Iqube
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|2 Hours