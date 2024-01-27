2024 Hero Mavrick 440 Roadster: 5 things you need to know

Hero MotoCorp has finally got the big guns out and is all set to compete in the premium motorcycle space with the Mavrick 440. The brand’s all-new neo-retro roadster was unveiled at Hero World 2024 and is the second offering to come from the Hero-Harley partnership after the latter’s X440. It gets identical underpinnings as the Harley X440 but the bike is notably different and promises a completely different experience as well. With the Hero Mavrick set to arrive later this year, here are five things you need to know.

The Hero Mavrick 440 looks stylish with its neo-retro lines, while the fit and finish also looks good (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

1. Hero Mavirck 440: Modern Roadster Styling

The Hero Mavrick 440 gets a completely different styling over its cousin, the Harley-Davidson X440. The Mavrick is more modern in style and appeal and even offers better fit and finish overall. The round headlamp comes with a projector lens and signature LED DRLs, while the 13.5-litre fuel tank offers a muscular look with prominent lines accentuated by shrouds on either end. The tail section also offers a good look and doesn’t feel oddly placed like that on the H-D X440. The gap between the rear wheel and taillight may seem a bit more but we reckon adding a tyre hugger as an accessory should fill in that space.

The Mavrick offers a nice balance between new and old, ably sitting in the neo-retro space. All three versions ride on 17-inch wheels, albeit with the option of spoke and alloys depending on the variant. The wheelbase is fairly long at 1,388 mm with an 803 mm seat height, which should make it accessible to most riders. The ground clearance is an equally impressive 175 mm.

2. Hero Mavrick 440: Engine Specifications

Power on the Hero Mavrick 440 comes from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled SOHC engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson. The motor develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor makes 2 Nm lesser than the Harley but is also 3 kg lighter at 187 kg (kerb, alloys).

Power goes to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Built on a steel trellis frame, suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear, both of which get 130 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

The LCD console is standard across the range while the top variant gets Bluetooth integration with over 35 connected features (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

3. Hero Mavrick 440: Features

On the feature front, Hero promises a host of features on its new roadster including all-LED lighting, an automatic headlamp, USB charging, as well as an LCD instrument console with a negative display. The Bluetooth feature is available only on the top variant and comes with call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and over 35 connected features.

4. Hero Mavrick 440: Variants

The Mavrick 440 will be available in five colours across three variants. The base trim will come only in the Arctic White shade with spoked wheels and black lettering, followed by the mid variant available in the dual-tone Celestial Blue and Fearless Red, along with alloy wheels and brushed satin finish on the lettering. The top trim gets Phantom Black and Engima Black colours with machined finish on the engine and alloy wheels, as well as a dual-tone seat and 3D badging.

The Hero Mavrick will take on some established rivals including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Triumph Speed 400, Yezdi Roadster, Harley-Davidson X440, and Honda CB300R.

Bookings for the Hero Mavrick begin in February while deliveries are scheduled to commence in April this year (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

5. Hero Mavrick 440: Bookings & Expected Prices

The Mavrick 440 will go on sale in a few weeks and prices are likely to start from ₹2.2 lakh, going up to ₹2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero has announced that bookings for the neo-retro roadster will begin in February, while deliveries are set to commence in April this year. We will be riding the Mavrick soon, do watch out for our comprehensive review.

