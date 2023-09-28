HT Auto
Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new premium variants. Check out what's new

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new premium variant of the 42 and the Roadster in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made several cosmetic changes to both motorcycles. However, in the mechanical department, they stay the same. The Jawa 42 range now starts at 1,89,142 and the Yezdi Roadster range from 2,06,142 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2023, 16:44 PM
Yezdi Roadster
The new Yezdi Roadster range.
Yezdi Roadster
The new Yezdi Roadster range.

The Jawa 42 now gets a new dual-tone variant. It gets clear lens indicators, a new dimpled fuel tank, new alloy wheels and a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. Apart from this, there is a redesigned bash plate, a new handlebar and grips and bar-end mirrors.

Furthermore, the engine and exhaust components have been treated with a Raven texture finish that enhances the contrast of the premium dual-tone colourways. Speaking of colourways, the Jawa 42 will now be available in Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper.

The Roadster now is more touring-friendly as the manufacturer has moved the foot pegs forward by 155 mm. The handlebar is also now taller. This is the new variant that will be sold alongside the current variants. Yezdi says that this variant has been introduced by listening to customer feedback.

A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
The Roadster also gets a few cosmetic upgrades such as a sportier-looking knee recess, a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, bar-end mirrors, new handlebar grips and a Raven texture finish over the engine and exhaust.

The motorcycle also comes with a new set of exhausts from the factory. The manufacturer says that the new exhaust design should have a rorty sound. The new Roadster will be sold in four new colours including three dual-tone themes - Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White, and a solid theme - Shadow Grey.

Also Read : 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, commented on the introduction of two new premium variants, stating, “At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our story goes beyond motorcycles; it's a tale of passion, innovation, and our unwavering commitment to crafting machines that transcend generations. We continuously strive for evolution and innovation to create motorcycles that are not only admired but also cherished and desired. The introduction of the new Jawa Forty-Two and Yezdi Roadster is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and our responsiveness to customer feedback. These motorcycles are our promise to riders that they are part of something enduring and beautiful."

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2023, 16:44 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Motorcycles Jawa 42 Roadster Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Roadster Jawa Motorcycles Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles 42

