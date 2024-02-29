HT Auto
Tesla Roadster to debut in late 2024 with new design and SpaceX tech, says Musk

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Feb 2024, 15:12 PM
Elon Musk on his social media platform, ‘X’ has announced that the Tesla Roadster's new design has been finalised and the company expects the EV to en
...
Tesla Roadster will now have a new design with SpaceX tech. The EV will enter production later this year with deliveries starting from 2025. (REUTERS)
Tesla Roadster will now have a new design with SpaceX tech. The EV will enter production later this year with deliveries starting from 2025. (REUTERS)

Tesla's much-anticipated Roadster electric supercar is set to make its long-awaited debut later this year, with production slated for the following year, claimed Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla on his social media platform, ‘X’. The Roadster, initially unveiled as a concept in 2017, garnered significant attention with its promised acceleration capabilities, twice as quick as any other road-legal car ever made.

Musk recently broke the silence surrounding the Roadster, announcing that the car's design is now "complete" and will be unveiled later this year, with deliveries expected to begin "next year." Musk boldly claims that the Roadster will achieve an acceleration of 0-60mph in less than one second, surpassing the quickest-accelerating production cars currently on the market.

The Roadster's development has been marked by delays and speculation since its initial unveiling. Orders for the vehicle were opened in 2017, with promised deliveries set for 2020. However, as Tesla shifted its focus to other projects, including the Cybertruck, information about the Roadster's progress became scarce.

Also Read : Tesla Roadster gets an update from Elon Musk. Here's what he said

Musk's recent statements on ‘X’ suggest that the Roadster has undergone a significant redesign since its 2017 unveiling. The initial concept promised a base model priced at $200,000, featuring four seats, three electric motors, and all-wheel drive. The 2017 concept boasted impressive performance figures, including a 0-100 kmph time of 1.9 seconds, a top speed of over 400 kmph, and a driving range of 1000 kms.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Roadster's redesign is the addition of a "SpaceX rocket thruster option package," which Musk claims will enhance the car's acceleration, top speed, braking, and cornering capabilities. This option package will include 10 small rocket thrusters arranged around the car, potentially allowing a Tesla to fly.

With the Roadster's design now complete, Tesla aims to start production next year, marking the culmination of years of anticipation and speculation surrounding this groundbreaking electric supercar.

First Published Date: 29 Feb 2024, 15:12 PM IST
