HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Roadster Gets An Update From Elon Musk. Here's What He Said

Tesla Roadster gets an update from Elon Musk. Here's what he said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has an update on developing the second-generation Tesla Roadster. During a Twitter Spaces session with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Elon Musk reiterated the second-generation Tesla Roadster plans, reports Autoevolution. He revealed that the iconic Tesla Roadster's second-generation iteration's final design and engineering would be completed by the end of this year, and the EV should be ready for volume production in late 2024.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2023, 10:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The second-generation Tesla Roadster is not the automaker's priority now, but it could see daylight in late 2024.
The second-generation Tesla Roadster is not the automaker's priority now, but it could see daylight in late 2024.

The Tesla CEO confirmed that the sportscar is not the company's priority now. He described the Tesla Roadster as the cherry on the icing on the cake. This possibly hints at the fact that Tesla is currently focusing on fine-tuning the Cybertruck and also working on its cheapest model, which would be christened Model 2.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck interior leaked for the first time. Here's how it looks.

However, Musk revealed that the second-generation Tesla Roadster would be ready for production by the end of 2024. While this may sound exciting, but coming from Musk, these estimates don't mean much, considering the fact that the automaker has been infamously known for overpromising and underdelivering.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tesla reportedly collected a $50,000 deposit from many interested buyers for the second-generation Roadster's confirmed reservation. In fact, the automaker is still receiving bookings for the second-generation Roadster. However, not uttering a word about it has drawn a lot of flak for the automaker. Musk's latest comment came resurfacing that discussion. "We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders," Musk jovially said when asked about the Roadster plans, but also revealed the details.

Tesla revealed the new Roadster in 2017 and was originally supposed to enter production in 2020. The EV manufacturer claims the new Roadster can accelerate to 96 kmph from a standstill position in just 1.9 seconds at a top speed of 402 kmph. Also, it has a claimed 1,000 km range on a single charge, owing to a 200 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Roadster electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Elon Musk
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city