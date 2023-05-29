Tesla Cybertruck interior leaked for the first time. Here's how it looks

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world since it first broke cover in 2019. After a lot of delays, the electric pickup truck is finally gearing up to enter production in September this year, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted. While several prototypes of the EV have been spotted in the wild over the last few months, the cabin of the car has remained a mystery so far. However, this is the first time the cabin of the Cybertruck has been leaked online, giving us a clear view of how it is going to look from the driver's seat.

Cybertruck Owners Club has revealed the images showing the cabin of the EV. Tesla Cybertruck's interior gets a huge landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a rectangular steering wheel with buttons for turn signals. The tablet-shaped huge display floats from a plain dashboard that has no other controls. There is no separate instrument cluster display in front of the steering, like in other cars. The image also reveals a wide front armrest with spacious storage that can be covered with a slider panel. The other features inside the cabin of the upcoming electric pickup truck include a wireless charging pad inside the wide rectangular storage compartment beneath the seats.

The huge laid-back windshield stretches far off into the distance where the A-pillars of the car meet the hood. However, this makes the visibility from inside the cabin a bit awkward. Also, cleaning the inside of the glass is tricky for the owners. Interestingly, for someone who has driven the Tesla Model 3 EV, the Cybertruck's cabin would feel similar.

Another interesting fact about the Tesla Cybertruck's cabin is that the angle of the screen and the A-pillars is a bit similar to what is available in a Lamborghini Huracan. The current Tesla cars come with either a yoke or a conventional steering wheel. Considering that the squashed dual-spoke steering brings a very different design. However, the twin built-in rotary scroll wheels feel identical to other Tesla cars.

