HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybertruck Wasn't An Easy Ev To Design. Here's What Elon Musk Says

Tesla Cybertruck wasn't an easy EV to design. Here's what Elon Musk says

As Tesla Cybertruck is slowly inching towards its much-awaited production, the interest around it is increasing. The Cybertruck is not only the EV company's most ambitious project to date, but it is also one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in his latest comment about the upcoming Cybertruck, has said that it was not only tough to design but even harder to build.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 15:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Cybertruck is the company's most ambitious project to date, and it is one of the most awaited EVs in the world.
Tesla Cybertruck is the company's most ambitious project to date, and it is one of the most awaited EVs in the world.

Responding to a Twitter user, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that designing the electric pickup truck was not an easy task. He also said that building the EV was even harder than designing it. Speaking of Tesla Cybertruck's design, the EV grabbed the whole world's attention for the very first time when it first broke cover in 2019. Since then, multiple prototypes of the EV have been spotted in testing, but the radically aggressive basic design of the EV remains the same as the first concept.

Also Read : Tesla becomes world's most valuable automotive brand, witnesses 44% growth

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

After many delays and multiple production postponements, the EV is finally slated to enter production in September later this year at the automaker's Giga Texas plant in Austin. Speaking about that, Elon Musk has said that it will be a great car once it rolls out of the plant.

Tesla CEO said that he expects the Cybertruck to sell between 250,000 and 500,000 units every year, once it enters full-fledged production in 2024 after starting a limited production run later this year. "I'd say a quarter million a year is a reasonable guess and it might be 500,000, I don't know. We'll make as many as people want and can afford. It's going to be hard to make the cost affordable because it is a new car, new manufacturing method, so in the grand scheme of things relative to the production rate of all the other cars we make, it will be small. But still very cool," said Musk. This was quite an ambitious target though.

Interestingly, despite so many delays, the Cybertruck has not lost its charm among interested consumers. It is claimed to have fetched more than two million bookings so far, which is phenomenal for a car that is yet to enter production. Despite the company receiving flak for delaying the project so much, Musk has already been optimistic about it. He has said that he will use the CYbertruck as his daily driver and was even seen driving the EV recently, what appeared to be the latest development prototype. That particular prototype was even fitted with a roof rack that also doubled as a tool rack.

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Cybertruck EV electric car electric vehicle electric mobility Elon Musk
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city