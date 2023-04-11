HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Becomes World's Most Valuable Automotive Brand, Witnesses 44% Growth

Tesla becomes world's most valuable automotive brand, witnesses 44% growth

Tesla has remained one of the most lucrative automotive brands for investors as it has been a highly valuable automotive brand over the last few years. The US electric vehicle manufacturer has now surpassed Mercedes-Benz and Toyota to become the most valuable automotive brand globally. The automaker has moved up two positions on the list of automotive brands and is now valued at an impressive $66.2 billion.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 11:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla has surpassed Mercedes-Benz and Toyota to claim the top spot with a valuation of $66.2 billion. (AP)
Tesla has surpassed Mercedes-Benz and Toyota to claim the top spot with a valuation of $66.2 billion. (AP)
Tesla has surpassed Mercedes-Benz and Toyota to claim the top spot with a valuation of $66.2 billion. (AP)
Tesla has surpassed Mercedes-Benz and Toyota to claim the top spot with a valuation of $66.2 billion.

Brand value tracking agency Brand Finance reports that Tesla's value has soared by some 44 per cent to rise to the top of the chart. The agency claims that this is the first time Tesla has been at the top of the automotive brand value list. Another interesting fact is that this is the first time an automaker has been at the top of the list that doesn't produce any fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Also Read : Electric cars set to go smartphone way with wireless charger. Here's how

No wonder this comes as a significant boost for the Elon Musk-led EV company, as the automaker has been through some rough patches over the last few years. However, the year 2023 has been arguably positive for the auto company thus far. Tesla started 2023 with major price cut announcements made in multiple markets worldwide, which are still underway, causing much trouble for the rival automotive brands in the global EV space. These price cut announcements have helped Tesla to rake in fresh orders in a significantly large numbers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Despite the recent price cut-induced demand spike, many investors anticipated that Tesla's stock wouldn't surge, but the automaker's value is rising, while competing brands are witnessing a drop in their respective values.

Speaking about the valuation growth of Tesla, the agency's valuation director Alex Haigh said that this growth in brand value is a positive sign for Tesla as it indicates that consumers are recognising and valuing the brand more, which could potentially lead to increased sales and revenue in the future. "The automotive industry is highly competitive, so for Tesla to achieve this level of growth in brand value is a noteworthy accomplishment and a testament to the value of the Tesla brand," he further added. Haigh also said that as Tesla moves forward, it will need to work hard to protect its impressive value.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city