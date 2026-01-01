hamburger icon
S1 Pro Sport
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Front Left View
1/7
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Footspace View
2/7
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Front Tyre View
3/7
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Headlight View
4/7
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Model Name View
5/7
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Seat View
6/7

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport 4kWh

1.56 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
S1 Pro Sport 4kWh

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Prices

The S1 Pro Sport 4kWh, is listed at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Mileage

All variants of the S1 Pro Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Colours

The S1 Pro Sport 4kWh is available in 6 colour options: Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Porcelain White, Stellar Blue.

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Engine and Transmission

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S1 Pro Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Specs & Features

The S1 Pro Sport 4kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Price

S1 Pro Sport 4kWh

₹1.56 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,999
Insurance
5,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,949
EMI@3,352/mo
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport 4kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1899 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Height
1297 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R12, Rear :-110/70-R12
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.3s
Range
242 km
Max Speed
128 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
5.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Twin Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper | Sports | Normal | Eco, Seat Length - 749 mm, Vacation Mode, Remote Boot Unlock, Predictive Maintenance, GPS Connectivity
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7 inch Touch Screen Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
EMI3,017 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,40,354
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,40,354
Interest Amount
40,651
Payable Amount
1,81,005

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport other Variants

S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh

₹1.71 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,64,999
Insurance
6,218
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,217
EMI@3,680/mo
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
S1 Pro Sport vs iQube
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
S1 Pro Sport vs EC-06
Tunwal Storm Advance 2

Tunwal Storm Advance 2

1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
S1 Pro Sport vs Storm Advance 2
Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
S1 Pro Sport vs MS 3.0
Birla XL

Birla XL

1.52 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
S1 Pro Sport vs XL

