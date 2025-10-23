hamburger icon
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Front Left View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Footspace View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Front Tyre View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Headlight View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Model Name View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Seat View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Specifications

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport starting price is Rs. 1,49,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is available in 2 variant
1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Specs

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 Pro Sport starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport sits in the

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Specifications and Features

5.2kWh
Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1899 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Height
1297 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-12, Rear :-110/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.5s
Range
320 km
Max Speed
141 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
5.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Twin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
24 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper | Sports | Normal | Eco, Seat Length - 749 mm, Vacation Mode, Remote Boot Unlock, Predictive Maintenance, GPS Connectivity
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7 inch Touch Screen Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
5.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
1
4 & aboverating star
0
5 ratingrating star
0
Write a Review
All Features Great
Excellent driving experience, but I am worried about their service and the availability of spare parts.
By: Gauraw kumar singh (Oct 23, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Variants & Price List

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport's top variant is 5.2kWh

1.5 Lakhs*
128 Kmph
242 Km
1.65 Lakhs*
141 Kmph
320 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

