Yamaha Launches Ec 06, Its First Electric Scooter For India, At 1.67 Lakh

Yamaha launches EC-06, its first electric scooter for India, at 1.67 Lakh

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2026, 12:06 pm
  • India Yamaha has launched its first electric scooter, the EC-06, priced at 1.67 lakh, featuring a 4kWh battery, 79 km/h top speed and city-focused features.

Yamaha EC 06 Electric Scooter
Yamaha EC-06
Yamaha EC 06 Electric Scooter
Yamaha EC-06
India Yamaha has formally entered the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of the EC-06, its first electric scooter for the Indian market. The model has been priced at 1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will initially be retailed through Yamaha’s Blue Square premium dealerships in select cities. At launch, the scooter will be available in a single Bluish White colour.

Yamaha EC06 comes with a 4kWh battery pack

Power comes from an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) mated to a fixed 4kWh battery pack. Yamaha claims the scooter produces a peak output of 6.7 kW and 26 Nm of torque, with a top speed rated at 79 km/h.

Charging is supported via a regular household power socket, with a full charge taking close to eight hours. The battery is backed by a warranty of three years or 30,000 km. Yamaha has also focused on protection against environmental factors, with the motor and battery certified to IP67 standards, while other electronic components carry an IP65 rating.

Three riding modes on offer

There are three riding modes on offer: Eco, Standard and Power. A Reverse Mode has been included to assist with parking and low-speed movement in tight spaces. The suspension setup comprises telescopic front forks and a rear coil spring, tuned for urban road conditions.

Braking duties are handled by 200 mm disc brakes at both the front and rear, supported by a Combi Brake System (CBS). The scooter features a colour LCD instrument cluster that displays key information such as speed, battery status, riding mode and connected features. LED headlamps and tail lamps are standard.

Also Read : Yamaha R15 range grows cheaper in 70th anniversary offer. Check new prices

24.5 litres of underseat storage

The EC-06 also supports smartphone connectivity through the Yamaha Motor Connect R app, offering access to real-time vehicle data. Practicality is addressed through 24.5 litres of under-seat storage, intended to accommodate a helmet or everyday items.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2026, 12:06 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

