Yamaha EC-06 STD

1.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
EC-06 STD

EC-06 STD Prices

The EC-06 STD, is priced at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

EC-06 STD Range

The EC-06 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EC-06 STD Colours

The EC-06 STD is available in 1 colour option: Bluish White.

EC-06 STD Battery & Range

EC-06 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EC-06 STD include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Ather Energy 450x priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs.

EC-06 STD Specs & Features

The EC-06 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Yamaha EC-06 STD Price

EC-06 STD

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,67,600
Insurance
5,185
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,785
EMI@3,714/mo
Yamaha EC-06 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1995 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm
Height
1153 mm
Additional Storage
24.5 L
Kerb Weight
132 kg
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-14 Rear :-120/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
169 km
Max Speed
79 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
6.7 kW
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.5 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Coil Spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic suspension with Hydraulic Dampers

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
24.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Economic | Standard | Power, Yamaha Motor Connect R
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Yamaha EC-06 STD EMI
EMI3,342 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,506
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,506
Interest Amount
45,040
Payable Amount
2,00,546

Yamaha EC-06 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
EC-06vsS1 Pro Sport
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.5 - 1.8 LakhsEx-Showroom
EC-06vs450x
Simple Energy One Gen 2

Simple Energy One Gen 2

1.7 - 1.78 LakhsEx-Showroom
EC-06vsOne Gen 2
Tunwal Storm Advance 2

Tunwal Storm Advance 2

1.49 - 1.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
EC-06vsStorm Advance 2
Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 LakhsEx-Showroom
EC-06vsMS 3.0

view all specs and features

