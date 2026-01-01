The EC-06 STD, is priced at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The EC-06 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EC-06 STD is available in 1 colour option: Bluish White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EC-06 STD include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Ather Energy 450x priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs.
The EC-06 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.