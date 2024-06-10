Citroen partners with CAB-EEZ Infra Tech to supply 2000 EVs. Check details

French carmaker Citroen on Monday said it will supply 2,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to urban e-mobility player CAB-EEZ Infra Tech Pvt Ltd over the year.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which the first 100 units of e-C3 were flagged off, Citroen India said in a statement. This further augments 200 e-C3 units already part of the Cab-E fleet taking the total to over 300 units operating across Mumbai and Pune, it added.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Citroen eC3 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 11.50 - 12.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs View Details Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C5 Aircross 1997.0 cc 1997.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers

"Cab-E has been one of the early adopters of the e-C3. Their continued choice of this product is a validation of Citroen's proposition as a key player in promoting sustainable transportation solutions," Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.

Also watch: Citroen eC3 gets ‘appalling’ zero-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test

Cab-E Director & CEO Kuldip Ghosh said, “This partnership not only benefits stakeholders but also propels Cab-E to a leadership position in the electric urban mobility market." Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 kilometre (ARAI-certified) per single charge and can achieve nearly full charge in under an hour, the company said.

First Published Date: