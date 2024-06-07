HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM
  • Bajaj Chetak 2901 will be offered in Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue colour options.
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.

Bajaj Auto has expanded Chetak's portfolio with the launch of a new variant. It is called Chetak 2901 and is priced at 95, 998 ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Chetak 2901 are open now on the online website. Customers can also visit the nearest showroom for product details, test rides and bookings. The deliveries will begin from 15th June.

Bajaj Chetak 2901 will be offered in five colour schemes - Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue. The electric scooter comes with an ARAI-claimed range of 123 km.

The Chetak 2901 comes equipped with additional features such as a coloured digital console, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can choose to upgrade these features with the TecPac. The TecPac enables features such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, call and music control, follow me home lights and Bluetooth app connectivity.

Bajaj Chetak lineup

Bajaj Auto is currently working on expanding Chetak's dealership network. The electric scooters are now available in over 500 dealerships across India. Bajaj is offering Chetak now in three variants - Premium, Urbane and 2901. The Premium is the most expensive one while the 2901 is the most affordable one in the lineup.

Also Read : Bajaj Fighter name trademarked in India

Mr. Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “We are pleased to announce the start of shipments of Chetak 2901 to Chetak dealerships. The Chetak 2901 is designed, specced and priced to attract customers who are currently purchasing a petrol scooter to a proper full size metal body electric scooter that can match and exceed a petrol scooter, without denting their wallet. The Chetak 2901 can be had for an on-road price close to that of a petrol scooter and comes with more than 123 kms of ARAI certified range. Retails to consumers shall start from 15 June onwards. We believe Chetak 2901 shall dramatically expand the electric scooter market."

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Bajaj Chetak 2024 Bajaj Chetak Bajaj Auto Chetak electric scooters EV electric vehicles

