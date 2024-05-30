HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev & Mg Comet Ev Rival, Vinfast Vf 3 Specifications Revealed

Tata Punch EV & MG Comet EV rival, VinFast VF 3 specifications revealed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 13:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • VinFast VF 3 has a range of around 210 km and can charge from 10 to 70 per cent in 36 minutes.
VinFast VF 3
VinFast VF 3 comes in nine colour options.
VinFast VF 3
VinFast VF 3 comes in nine colour options.

VinFast has unveiled the specifications of their VF 3. It is a compact electric SUV that has been unveiled in Vietnam. The brand has now revealed the specifications of the VF 3. It is important to note that VinFast is planning to enter the Indian market by launching two electric vehicles. Moreover, the VF 3's design has been patented in India. Earlier, the manufacturer announced that they had received 27,649 bookings for their VF 3 compact electric SUV. The pre-orders are non-refundable and non-transferable. Moreover, these bookings were received in just 66 hours.

VinFast VF 3 is powered by an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. It puts out 42 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm. The compact electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 kmph in 5.3 seconds. VinFast says that they are planning to have a range of between 205 km and 210 km for the VF 3. The battery pack takes 36 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent when using a fast charger.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vayve Mobility Eva (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA
BatteryCapacity Icon14 Kwh Range Icon250 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The VinFast VF 3 costs VND 322 million with battery, which is roughly around 10.54 lakh. The manufacturer is also offering the car without the battery pack at VND 240 million which is 7.86 lakh when converted to INR. There is also a battery subscription pack that customers can opt for.

The VF 3 comes in a two-door configuration with a four-seat layout. It measures 3,190 mm in length and 1,679 mm in width and it stands 1,622 mm tall. The ground clearance measures 191 mm whereas the wheelbase is 2,075 mm.

Also Read : VinFast VF3 design patented in India, offers 200 km of range

If launched in India, the VinFast VF 3 will be competing against MG Comet EV, Baojun Yep which also uses the same platform as the Comet, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Punch EV.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 13:18 PM IST
TAGS: Punch Tiago EV VinFast VF 3 electric vehicles electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.