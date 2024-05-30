Tata Punch EV & MG Comet EV rival, VinFast VF 3 specifications revealed

VinFast has unveiled the specifications of their VF 3. It is a compact electric SUV that has been unveiled in Vietnam. The brand has now revealed the specifications of the VF 3. It is important to note that VinFast is planning to enter the Indian market by launching two electric vehicles. Moreover, the VF 3's design has been patented in India. Earlier, the manufacturer announced that they had received 27,649 bookings for their VF 3 compact electric SUV. The pre-orders are non-refundable and non-transferable. Moreover, these bookings were received in just 66 hours.

VinFast VF 3 is powered by an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. It puts out 42 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm. The compact electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 kmph in 5.3 seconds. VinFast says that they are planning to have a range of between 205 km and 210 km for the VF 3. The battery pack takes 36 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent when using a fast charger.

The VinFast VF 3 costs VND 322 million with battery, which is roughly around ₹10.54 lakh. The manufacturer is also offering the car without the battery pack at VND 240 million which is ₹7.86 lakh when converted to INR. There is also a battery subscription pack that customers can opt for.

The VF 3 comes in a two-door configuration with a four-seat layout. It measures 3,190 mm in length and 1,679 mm in width and it stands 1,622 mm tall. The ground clearance measures 191 mm whereas the wheelbase is 2,075 mm.

If launched in India, the VinFast VF 3 will be competing against MG Comet EV, Baojun Yep which also uses the same platform as the Comet, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Punch EV.

