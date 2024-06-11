Tata Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV & Avinya launch timeline announced

Tata Motors is working on a slew of electric vehicles for the Indian market. The company has announced that it will first be launching the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in FY25. Then in FY26, Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV and Avinya models. The brand is also working on expanding its public charging network from over 10,000 chargers to over 1 lakh chargers by FY30. The community charging network will expand from 4,300+ to 1 lakh chargers by FY30.

A few other things that Tata Motors has confirmed is that the vehicles will use high energy density batteries that will be capable of fast charging. There will be high-performance electric motors and Tata will also offer all-wheel drive drivetrains.

The electric vehicles will come with new displays that will run on EV-specific user interfaces. The cars would also support OTA upgradability, there would be connected car technology and in-car app suite as well. Tata will also offer vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-vehicle charging, frunk and driving modes as well.

Tata Avinya EV

Tata Avinya EV concept promises more than a 500 km range. It could come with dual electric motors each powering one axle and sending power to all four wheels. However, the production version of the vehicle could also come with a quad-motor setup.

Also Read : Tata Motors unveils 2 R&D facilities to develop Hydrogen propulsion technologies

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV would also have a claimed range of 500 km on the top-spec model. However, it is expected that Tata Motors would also offer a lower spec version with less range.

Tata Sierra EV

The brand is also bringing back the Sierra nameplate for an upcoming SUV. The design patent has already been filed by the manufacturer. Considering that the original Sierra came with a 4x4 system, it is expected that the Sierra EV would also get an electric all-wheel drive system.

