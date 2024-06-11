HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier Ev, Curvv Ev, Sierra Ev & Avinya Launch Timeline Announced

Tata Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV & Avinya launch timeline announced

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata will launch four electric vehicles by FY26. The homegrown manufacturer is also working on expanding its charging network.
Avinya is based on a new Gen 3 platform which is built with lightweight materials and focuses on bringing down the overall mass of products based on it. This means that the Avinya may offer over 500 kms range in its production version.
Avinya is based on a new Gen 3 platform which is built with lightweight materials and focuses on bringing down the overall mass of products based on it. This means that the Avinya may offer over 500 kms range in its production version.

Tata Motors is working on a slew of electric vehicles for the Indian market. The company has announced that it will first be launching the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in FY25. Then in FY26, Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV and Avinya models. The brand is also working on expanding its public charging network from over 10,000 chargers to over 1 lakh chargers by FY30. The community charging network will expand from 4,300+ to 1 lakh chargers by FY30.

A few other things that Tata Motors has confirmed is that the vehicles will use high energy density batteries that will be capable of fast charging. There will be high-performance electric motors and Tata will also offer all-wheel drive drivetrains.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details

The electric vehicles will come with new displays that will run on EV-specific user interfaces. The cars would also support OTA upgradability, there would be connected car technology and in-car app suite as well. Tata will also offer vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-vehicle charging, frunk and driving modes as well.

Tata Avinya EV

Tata Avinya EV concept promises more than a 500 km range. It could come with dual electric motors each powering one axle and sending power to all four wheels. However, the production version of the vehicle could also come with a quad-motor setup.

Also Read : Tata Motors unveils 2 R&D facilities to develop Hydrogen propulsion technologies

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV would also have a claimed range of 500 km on the top-spec model. However, it is expected that Tata Motors would also offer a lower spec version with less range.

Tata Sierra EV

The brand is also bringing back the Sierra nameplate for an upcoming SUV. The design patent has already been filed by the manufacturer. Considering that the original Sierra came with a 4x4 system, it is expected that the Sierra EV would also get an electric all-wheel drive system.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2024, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: 500 Avinya Tata Tata Motors Curvv EV Harrier EV Sierra EV Avinya electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.