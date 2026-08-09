In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Seeka SSeagun choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs SSeagun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Sseagun
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|40 min
|3-7 Hours