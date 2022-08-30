HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition deliveries start in India

Hero MotoCorp had launched the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition in India at a price of 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with several upgrades over the standard version of the motorcycle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 13:28 PM
Hero MotCorp delivered the first 100 units of the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition motorcycles during an event recently.
Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition motorcycles in India almost a month after it was launched. Priced at 1.52 lakh, the new XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition bikes were handed over to customers during an event held in Bengaluru. Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said it has delivered the first 100 units to its customers so far. The off-road bike was delivered during an event to inaugurate the two-wheeler manufacturer's first-ever Xpulse Xperience Centre in India. Hero MotoCorp will set up more such centres across India soon.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition entry-level ADV comes with factory-fitted rally kit. The bike gets LED headlights with DRL units, digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity among other features. It is offered with fully-adjustable 250 mm front suspension and a fully-adjustable 10-step 220 mm rear suspension. The off-road bike comes with a ground clearance of 270 mm, which is higher by around 50 mm than the standard models. It has a longer wheelbase of 1,426 mm and 21-inch front & 18-inch rear spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres.

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition comes equipped with a 200 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke engine. It is the same unit used in the standard version of the motorcycle. The engine is capable of churning out 18.9 bhp of maximum power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The Xpulse Xperience Centre by Hero MotoCorp is aimed to offer its customers training programs. Spread across three disciplines based on difficulty levels, the training will provide riding skills to the participants. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “As a pioneer in the adventure biking segment, Hero MotoCorp has consistently put forth products and initiatives that appeal to the adventure-seeking motorcyclists. Built to fulfill the riding passion of avid bikers, the Xpulse Xperience Center embodies the essence of the iconic Hero Xpulse 200 - a thrilling off-road experience."

Those taking part in the training programme will learn essential off-road riding skills like off-road setup, body posture, slalom and braking, incline and decline, fallen bike recovery, balance points, garage turns, brake slide, walk the bike and more.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 13:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse Xpulse 200 4V Hero XPulse 200 4V Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition
