2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V launched at 1.43 lakh, gets adjustable suspension

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated XPulse 200 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹1,43,516 for the base variant. The manufacturer has introduced a new Pro variant which costs ₹1,50,891. Both prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycle now gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the previous model.

The XPulse 200 is now OBD2 compliant and can run on E20 fuel. It continues to come with a 200 cc, four-valve engine that produces 18.83 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

The manufacturer has now added three ABS modes - Road, Off-road and Rally. In Road mode, the ABS is tuned for dry roads, in Off-road mode, the ABS intervention is reduced and in Rally mode, the ABS is completely turned off.

In terms of cosmetic updates, there is a new windscreen that is 60 mm taller and should offer better wind protection to the rider. The LED headlamp is also new and now gets a projector setup. Apart from this, there is new switchgear as well and the USB charger has been relocated. The motorcycle also comes with an updated luggage plate and handguards. Hero will offer 2023 XPulse in Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue and Black Sports Red in the base variant and the Pro variant will get Rally Edition graphics.

The standard version of Hero XPulse 200.

Speaking of the Pro variant, it comes with a fully adjustable front suspension with 250 mm of travel whereas the rear suspension has 220 mm of travel. The suspension setup increases the ground clearance to 270 mm so there is a longer side stand also. The motorcycle also gets a taller seat which increases the seat height to 850 mm, handlebar risers and an extended gear lever.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner. The XPulse has rapidly become one of our most popular premium motorcycles among customers in India and across our global markets. This motorcycle caters to the new-age explorers who are equally conscious about making eco-friendly choices. Fulfilling their aspirations for adventure and offroad thrill, the new XPulse 200 4V aims to create a differentiated experience for the riders with significant advancements on all key fronts - performance, connectivity, technology, and styling."

