hamburger icon
XPulse 200 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero XPulse 200 4V Front Left View
1/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Left Side View
2/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Rear Left View
3/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Rear Right View
4/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Right Side View
5/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Front View
View all Images
6/15

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Hero XPulse 200 4V Key Specs
Engine199.6 cc
View all XPulse 200 4V specs and features

XPulse 200 4V Pro

XPulse 200 4V Pro Prices

The XPulse 200 4V Pro, is listed at ₹1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XPulse 200 4V Pro Mileage

All variants of the XPulse 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Colours

The XPulse 200 4V Pro is available in 4 colour options: Black Sport Red, Rally Edition White, Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Engine and Transmission

The XPulse 200 4V Pro is powered by a 199.6 cc engine.

XPulse 200 4V Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XPulse 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Honda CB200X priced ₹1.47 Lakhs.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Specs & Features

The XPulse 200 4V Pro has Fuel Gauge, Clock, Instrument Console, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Price

XPulse 200 4V Pro

₹1.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,031
RTO
12,462
Insurance
12,366
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,76,859
EMI@3,801/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
270 mm
Length
2255 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Height
1380 mm
Saddle Height
891 mm
Width
862 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubed

Mileage and Performance

Range
520 km
Max Speed
135 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6 2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound Damping

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF Battery
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro EMI
EMI3,421 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,59,173
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,59,173
Interest Amount
46,102
Payable Amount
2,05,275

Hero XPulse 200 4V other Variants

XPulse 200 4V STD

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,047
RTO
11,504
Insurance
12,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,677
EMI@3,518/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition

₹1.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,797
RTO
12,383
Insurance
11,293
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,78,473
EMI@3,836/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Hero XPulse 200 4V Alternatives

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.62 - 1.71 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4VvsXPulse 210
Honda CB200X

Honda CB200X

1.47 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4VvsCB200X
Ultraviolette Shockwave

Ultraviolette Shockwave

1.75 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4VvsShockwave

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
Bajaj ADV

Bajaj ADV

2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
F450 GS Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers