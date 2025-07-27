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HERO XPulse 200 4V Mileage

₹1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2840
4.3
4
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 36 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 36 kmpl

Hero XPulse 200 4V Variants Wise Mileage

Hero XPulse 200 4V price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero XPulse 200 4V comes in 3 variants. Hero XPulse 200 4V's top variant is Pro Dakar Edition.
3 Variants Available
XPulse 200 4V STD
199.6 cc
135 kmph
₹1.4 Lakhs*
XPulse 200 4V Pro
199.6 cc
135 kmph
₹1.52 Lakhs*
XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition
199.6 cc
135 kmph
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Alternatives

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.62 - 1.71 Lakhs
Mileage: 40 kmpl
Check OffersXPulse 210 MileageXPulse 200 4VvsXPulse 210
Honda CB200X

Honda CB200X

1.47 Lakhs
Mileage: 40 kmpl kmpl
Check OffersCB200X MileageXPulse 200 4VvsCB200X
Ultraviolette Shockwave

Ultraviolette Shockwave

1.75 Lakhs
Range: 165 km
Check OffersShockwave RangeXPulse 200 4VvsShockwave

Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

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Hero XPulse 200 4V User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

A great bike for Everyone
Xpulse 200 4V is extremely comfortable. However, it's important to note that the seat is narrower compared to other bikes—understandable, as it's built for off-road use. The handling is sharp, the brakes are responsive, and the gear shifts are smooth. The bike comes equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of design, the bike is eye-catching, sporty, and aggressive. It grabs attention wherever I go. Its tall front wheel and raised mudguard give it a true dirt bike appearance, and the graphics further enhance its bold look. Performance-wise, the bike is powerful, thanks to its 200cc, 4-valve BS6 engine that delivers 18.9 BHP and 17.35 Nm of torque. The throttle response is quick, providing instant pickup. It also features front and rear disc brakes along with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), adding to the safety and control.
By: Mukesh Sahu (Jul 27, 2025)
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