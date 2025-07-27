A great bike for Everyone

Xpulse 200 4V is extremely comfortable. However, it's important to note that the seat is narrower compared to other bikes—understandable, as it's built for off-road use. The handling is sharp, the brakes are responsive, and the gear shifts are smooth. The bike comes equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of design, the bike is eye-catching, sporty, and aggressive. It grabs attention wherever I go. Its tall front wheel and raised mudguard give it a true dirt bike appearance, and the graphics further enhance its bold look. Performance-wise, the bike is powerful, thanks to its 200cc, 4-valve BS6 engine that delivers 18.9 BHP and 17.35 Nm of torque. The throttle response is quick, providing instant pickup. It also features front and rear disc brakes along with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), adding to the safety and control.

By: Mukesh Sahu ( Jul 27, 2025 )