Hero Super Splendor New Disc

97,876*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Super Splendor Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Power10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
View all Super Splendor specs and features

Super Splendor New Disc Latest Updates

Super Splendor falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Super Splendor New Disc in Delhi is Rs. 97,876. The fuel capacity of New Disc is

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2042 mm
  • Max Power: 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero Super Splendor New Disc Price

    New Disc
    ₹ 97,876*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    84,748
    RTO
    6,779
    Insurance
    6,349
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    97,876
    EMI@2,104/mo
    Hero Super Splendor New Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2042 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1273 mm
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Height
    1102 mm
    Saddle Height
    799 mm
    Width
    740 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Power
    10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.8 mm
    Max Torque
    10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Hero Super Splendor New Disc EMI
    EMI1,893 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    88,088
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    88,088
    Interest Amount
    25,513
    Payable Amount
    1,13,601

    Hero Super Splendor other Variants

    New Drum
    ₹ 93,581*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    80,848
    RTO
    6,467
    Insurance
    6,266
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    93,581
    EMI@2,011/mo
    View more Variants

