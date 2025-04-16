In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS