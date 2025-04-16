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Hero Splendor Plus vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus Super splendor
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 77,557₹ 80,848
Mileage70 kmpl60 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name
Front Right View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2000 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1273 mm
Height
1052 mm1102 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg122 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm799 mm
Width
720 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph93 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,95793,581
Ex-Showroom Price
77,55780,848
RTO
6,2046,467
Insurance
6,1966,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9332,011

Splendor Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Splendor Plus vs HF Deluxe
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Splendor Plus vs Raider

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
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The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, impoved safety and mileage, as well as new features
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New Hero Splendor Plus gets at least two new colours and a front disc brake. (Image: Instagram/__nobita_0009_)
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2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed
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14 Apr 2025
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