|Max Power
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|57.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC - Digital CDI
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|124.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹76,850
|₹86,869
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,750
|₹72,600
|RTO
|₹5,406
|₹6,108
|Insurance
|₹5,789
|₹5,856
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹2,305
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,651
|₹1,867