Hero Super Splendor 125 motorcycle teased, to launch in India soon

Hero MotoCorp is soon going to launch the new variant of Super Splendor 125 in India which will come with an all-black theme as shown in a teaser.

Hero MotoCorp is going to launch the new variant of Super Splendor 125 in India soon. India's largest two-wheeler manufacturing company has released a new teaser which shows the silhouette of the bike with the headlight and taillight visible prominently. It also hints at an all-black body colour, something which Hero offers on its all-black version of the 100cc Splendor Plus motorcycle. The two-wheeler maker has not revealed any launch timeline yet, but it is expected to hit the markets ahead of the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp is likely to use the black theme Hero and Splendor Plus logos on the fuel tank and side panels. The teaser video shared by Hero MotoCorp says the new Super Splendor 125 bike is “Bold. It’s Black. Super Power, Super Mileage, Super Comfort, Super Style. "

Apart from this, there is no visible change in the motorcycle. More details are expected to emerge in coming days about any other changes in the bike. However, according to some spy shots, the new Super Splendor may get some chrome treatments, including the headlight casing. The spy shots show the bike in metallic grey finish on gloss black shade.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

This new variant of the Super Splendor 125 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 10.7bhp at 7,500rpm and peak torque of 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine is likely to remain mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The Super Splendor 125 bike will come with telescopic front forks, five-step adjustable rear spring and 130 mm drum brakes on both the wheels. The motorcycle will also come with the option of 240mm front disc brake.

The Hero Super Splendor 125 will have a ground clearance of 180 mm and the height of the seat will be 799 mm. Overall, the bike will weigh around 123 kgs.

First Published Date: