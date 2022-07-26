Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition at ₹77,430

HT Auto
As the name suggest, the Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition appears with blacked-out profile with chrome treatments at certain places to make it look refreshing.
Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 08:37 AM
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-black edition of the Splendor 125 cc motorcycle in India on July 25.
India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has launched the new all-black edition of its popular motorcycle Splendor 125cc. Called the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition, the bike will come at a starting price of 77,430 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has been launched in two trims. The top-spec model has been launched at a price of 81,330 (ex-showroom). Hero MotoCorp claims that this version of the motorcycle will offer improved mileage between 60 kmpl and 68 kmpl, which is an increase by about 13 percent.

The Splendor range of motorcycles is the best selling models from Hero MotoCorp. The Canvas Black Edition is placed right at the top of the range. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Hero MotoCorp, said, “The all-new Hero Super Splendor in Canvas Black edition strives to take customer aspirations to newer heights, backed by superior performance and comfort. We remain confident that it will fulfil the brand promise of comfort and safety while once again setting a new standard in terms of both technology and aesthetics."

As the name suggest, the Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition appears with blacked-out profile with chrome treatments at certain places to make it look refreshing. The motorcycle also offers a new semi-digital instrument cluster, USB Charger among a few added features.

powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine. It returns power of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and max torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. An advanced programmed fuel injection (FI) system, wet multi plate clutch and an all-new 5-Speed Gearbox improves ride experience in city traffic and highways.

This new variant of the Super Splendor 125 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc single-cylinder, four-stroke air-cooled engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 10.7bhp at 7,500rpm and peak torque of 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a new 5-speed gearbox, and also offers wet multi plate clutch.

