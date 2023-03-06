Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor XTEC, gets updated styling and features

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the launch of its Super Splendor XTEC in India, which comes with a host of styling updates and premium connectivity features. Launched in two different variants, the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is priced at ₹83,368 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake variant comes priced at ₹87,268 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer claims the new Hero Super Splendor XTEC has been updated, keeping the requirement of young buyers in mind. It is claimed to come with punchy styling, connectivity and convenience features. The technology-laden features are claimed to enhance its practicality and appeal, as Hero MotoCorp stated in its official release. It comes as the latest addition to the two-wheeler manufacturer's comprehensive range of products in the 125 cc segment.

The all-new Super Splendor XTEC has an LED headlamp with high-intensity positioning lamps, a fully digital speedometer with a low fuel indicator, service reminder, malfunction indicator etc. Also, it gets Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. The 125 cc commuter motorcycle gets dual-tone stripes enhancing the style. It gets an integrated USB charger that enables the rider to charge mobile devices on the go, and the side-stand engine cut-off adds to the overall safety.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same as before. Powered by a 1255 cc BS6 engine, the Hero Super Splendor XTEC returns 68 kmpl of mileage. It churns out 10.7 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle comes equipped with the company's i3S stop-start system.

Speaking about the launch of the motorcycle, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Hero MotoCorp, said that the updated Super Splendor XTEC will redefine the 125 cc segment. “Hero MotoCorp has brought the finest range of cutting-edge, technologically advanced XTEC products in its portfolio of motorcycles and scooters and has created a distinct place for itself among riding enthusiasts in the country. And, with the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of two-wheelers. With this product, we are presenting a whole package to our customers, that scores on connectivity, convenience and design," he said.

