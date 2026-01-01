|Engine
|123.94 cc
The Shine Disc OBD2, is listed at ₹98,926 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Shine offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Shine Disc OBD2 is available in 5 colour options: Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Decent Blue Metallic, Genny Grey Metallic.
The Shine Disc OBD2 is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.
In the Shine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Shine Disc OBD2 has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.