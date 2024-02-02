Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Shine on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 95,400.
The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 99,810 in Chennai.
The lowest price model is Honda Shine
The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2.
Honda Shine on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Chennai, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Chennai and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 95,400 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 99,810
