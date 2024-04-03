Activa and Shine 125 help Honda grow by 12% in FY’24

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that they sold 48,93,522 units during FY’24 which helped them record a 12 per cent YoY growth. The company’s total sales for March’24 stood at 3,86,455 units. This includes domestic sales of 3,58,151 units and 28,304 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 81 per cent YoY growth while the exports grew 95 per cent over the same period of last year.

The brand launched two new major consumer-based products. There was the SP160 and the Dio 125. The SP160 is a sporty commuter that is priced between ₹1.18 lakh and ₹1.22 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Dio 125 is the second 125 cc scooter in Honda's lineup after Activa. It is priced between ₹83,400 and ₹92,300. Both prices are ex-showroom.

There are also a few special editions that Honda introduced such as Activa Limited Edition, SP125 Sports Edition and Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Then the brand also made its lineup compliant with BS6 Stage 2 emission norms. HMSI launched the OBD-2 compliant models of 2023 Dio, Unicorn, Shine 125, Honda Livo, CD110 Dream, SP125, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X.

The Japanese manufacturer also runs its premium business through BigWing dealerships. During FY'24, the brand launched the XL750 Transalp and NX500 along with its flagship motorcycle - the Gold Wing Tour. There is also a new CB350, a retro classic motorcycle.

Apart from this, there were also new special editions of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively. During the financial year, the CB300F and CB300R were also made OBD2 compliant.

HMSI created a new benchmark in the Indian two-wheeler industry with the announcement of its 'Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)' program which offers 3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty on all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250cc segment. The company also introduced the ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for its BigWing customers.

