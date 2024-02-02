Activa & Shine help Honda register 38% growth in January 2024

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its overall sales for the month of January 2024 stood at 4,19,395 units. This includes domestic sales of 3,82,512 units and 36,883 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a healthy 38 per cent YoY growth while the exports grew a massive 102 per cent over the same period of last year.

Some of the highlights of January 2024 for Honda are that they have inaugurated a new 3rd assembly line at its fourth two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in the state of Gujarat adding a capacity of 6.5 lakh units and a new sales and service Red Wing outlet was inaugurated in Rajkot, (Gujarat). Monster Energy Honda Team rider Ricky Brabec won the Dakar Rally 2024. His teammate Adrien Van Beveren secured the third position in the overall rankings.

Honda kicked off 2024 with the launch of a new adventure tourer motorcycle called NX500. The new motorcycle replaces the CB500X in Honda's lineup. The NX500 will be sold only through Honda's BigWing dealerships and deliveries will begin from February 2024. Honda NX500 will be competing against the Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

Honda NX500 uses the same engine that was doing the duty on the CB500X. It is a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and has a 4-stroke DOHC setup. This motor churns out 46.5 bhp power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The NX500 gets all-LED lighting and Emergency Stop Signal. There is a 5-inch TFT full-colour TFT screen that is customizable and comes with Honda RoadSync which is available on iOS as well as Android. It enables music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda is also offering a traction control system that they call Honda Selectable Torque Control.

