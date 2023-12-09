Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Honda Shine

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Honda Shine - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, and specifications.

Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc123.94
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,54991,201
Ex-Showroom Price
79,91178,687
RTO
6,3926,294
Insurance
6,2466,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9891,960

