TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review: Still relevant in 2023?

Familiarity is a wonderful thing. It helps you build trust - with people, with motorcycles. And the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V stands as a testimony to that. It's been around for over 15 years now with big-little upgrades. And TVS continues to produce it because there's enough demand alongside the Apache RTR 160 4V.

So the question isn't if the Apache is a good bike or not, the question is if it's still relevant in 2023.

The styling on the Apache RTR 160 2V has received tweaks with the new LED headlamp, DRLs, race graphics and a revised taillight

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - New Styling

The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V brings back dollops of nostalgia packed in a slightly modern package. We say slightly because it’s still the same frame and design with subtle upgrades. The new bits include the LED headlamp with LED DRLs that bring more modernity to the face, while the redesigned LED taillight adds a fresh look as well. There are new sporty graphics running across the fuel tank and tail section that bring a refreshed look. TVS has also wrapped the rear wheel with a fatter 120/70 section tyre from TVS Remora that not only adds more heft to the looks but aids in handling too.

Overall, it’s still a familiar design that has aged well. However, the quality levels feel a bit subpar by today’s standards. The plastics feel flimsy in some places, while the overall profile does looks a bit too basic.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Features

TVS has also equipped with the updated Apache 160 2V with a digital console. The unit is a direct lift from the Apache RTR 160 4V and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The feature-loaded console brings turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert, lean angle mode, race telemetry, lap timer and more, while the mobile app will give you a host of information on your smartphone. The new set of features just adds more years to the Apache RTR 160 2V, which will not feel like a compromise to newer buyers anymore.

The new digital console is borrowed from the Apache RTR 160 4V and comes with the SmartXonnect Bluetooth system bringing a host of features

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Ergonomics

The Apache 160 2V is compact and there’s no changing that on the latest iteration… The bike will feel uncomfortable almost immediately for taller riders, while shorter riders will find the ergonomics more welcoming. With a 1,300 mm long wheelbase, the compact proportions make it a squeeze for the rider and pillion with limited legroom on offer. The single seat offers good support.

The Apache RTR 160 2V is quick off the line and still remains a fun motorcycle in the city

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Performance

Performance feels brilliant on the Apache today, as good as it did all those years ago. The 160 cc single-cylinder engine is the same but upgraded to now 15.8 bhp (Sport mode) while peak torque is marginally down to 13.8 Nm. There are three riding modes too that alter power and throttle response to help maximise performance. TVS has also made the Apache RTR 160 2V in its latest iteration about 2 kg lighter.

Low-end acceleration is quite nice. You get strong, linear power delivery through the rev range and you can climb speeds quickly. This bike remains quick off the line and quite fun. You also reach triple-digit speeds quickly but sustaining them is a problem because of the engine refinement. Vibrations are plenty on the foot pegs and on the handlebar. So sustaining those speeds for a long time is a hassle.

But a strong mid-range is what many will like, especially in the city and the bike is quick when it comes to overtakes. What we would’ve liked though was more refinement at the top end, for those really wanting to seek out performance. The 5-speed gearbox too isn’t as slick as we would’ve liked and needs a bit of work, especially in traffic.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Riding Modes

The aggressive nature of the TVS Apache 160 2V makes it incredibly fun even today and there are now three riding modes to further enhance that experience. Power in the rain mode is restricted limiting the top speed, while the Urban and Sport modes allow you to use all those horses more freely. Switching between the riding modes doesn’t bring a world of difference though. And we found ourselves sticking to the Sport mode for most of our test ride. That said, the modes will make a difference in the fuel economy with the Urban mode optimised for the best of both - power and efficiency.

The softly sprung suspension restricts handling to an extent while the ride quality too could be better

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Handling & Braking

The handling is where the Apache RTR 160 2V starts to show its age. While the short wheelbase makes it easy to manoeuvre in the city, the handling isn’t as taut as some of its newer rivals. The simpler telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear are softly sprung. It tends to bottom out more frequently, restricting your cornering ability and compromising ride quality. While road undulations are easy to glide over, the bike feels nervous over bigger potholes. The Apache gets dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS and braking performance is progressive and works rather well.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Prices

Prices for the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V start at ₹1.18 lakh for the rear drum brake version, going up to ₹1.25 lakh for the disc brake version with Bluetooth. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. This brings it quite close to the Apache RTR 160 4V that’s priced from ₹1.22 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh.

The Apache RTR 160 2V despite its flaws, is still true to being quick, efficient and affordable - attributes that make it a hot seller even today

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V - Verdict

It doesn't matter what we say about the Apache RTR 160 2V at this point. If you want one, you will actually go out and buy one. It’s quick, efficient and affordable and this is the kind of familiarity buyers want with this Apache. The value additions now are great. The LED headlamp, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and riding modes, all are great features to have. But the greys are showing indeed. The handling isn’t as sharp as it is supposed to be, the refinement from the engine could be better, and the gearbox isn’t slick enough. That’s why it’s easier to recommend the Apache RTR 160 4V which offers a lot more at a marginally more expensive price tag. However, the Apache RTR 160 2V has its charm and the entry pricing still makes it a great value buy.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V then appeals to those who want a no-nonsense motorcycle that is relatable and incredibly fun. And that’s the factor, which has helped the motorcycle age so well and makes it still relevant in 2023.

