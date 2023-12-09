In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less