In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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