Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLC Coupe measures 4,731 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The ground clearance of GLC Coupe is 201. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less