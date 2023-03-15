Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLC Coupe measures 4,731 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The ground clearance of GLC Coupe is 201. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe price starts at ₹ 68 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe top variant price is ₹ 69 Lakhs.
₹68 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹69 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
