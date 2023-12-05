GLC Coupe is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 80.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & GLC Coupe is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 80.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 300d 4MATIC is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: OM654 Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 BootSpace: 550 Mileage of 300d 4MATIC is 16.35 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less