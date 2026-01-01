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Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
80.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Key Specs
Engine1950 cc
Mileage16.35 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLC Coupe specs and features

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC Prices

The GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC, equipped with a OM654 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹80.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the GLC Coupe deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 241 bhp @ 4200 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLC Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q5 priced between ₹65.55 Lakhs - 70.73 Lakhs.

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC Specs & Features

The GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC Price

GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC

₹80.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
69,00,000
RTO
8,91,500
Insurance
2,97,533
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,89,533
EMI@1,73,876/mo
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1079.1
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
201
Length
4731
Wheelbase
2873
Height
1620
Width
1890

Capacity

Bootspace
550
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
66

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Silk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC EMI
EMI1,56,488 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
72,80,579
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
72,80,579
Interest Amount
21,08,703
Payable Amount
93,89,282

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe other Variants

GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC

₹78.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,00,000
RTO
7,09,000
Insurance
2,93,677
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,03,177
EMI@1,67,721/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Alternatives

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
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Audi Q5

Audi Q5

65.55 - 70.73 Lakhs
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Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

77 Lakhs Onwards
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Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

68.96 Lakhs Onwards
GLC CoupevsF-Pace
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
GLC CoupevsWrangler

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