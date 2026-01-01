|Engine
|1950 cc
|Mileage
|16.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC, equipped with a OM654 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹80.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLC Coupe deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 241 bhp @ 4200 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the GLC Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q5 priced between ₹65.55 Lakhs - 70.73 Lakhs.
The GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.