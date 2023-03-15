What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Bangalore? The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 85,97,543 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Bangalore? The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 14,08,640 in Bangalore.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will be Rs 3,88,403.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,00,000, RTO - Rs. 14,08,640, Insurance - Rs. 3,88,403, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in ##cityName## is Rs. 85,97,543.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe is the Mercedes-Benz 300d 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 87,22,735 on the road in Bangalore.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe? Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 85,97,543 and rises to Rs. 87,22,735. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.