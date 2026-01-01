|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC, equipped with a M264 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹78.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLC Coupe deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the GLC Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.9 Lakhs.
The GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.