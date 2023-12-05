Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLC Coupe is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 78.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 300 4MATIC is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
