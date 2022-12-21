Why is it BMW 7-Series' day in the sun? Know here

BMW 7-Series is one of the most opulent sedans in the world, and now it has achieved a new feat by reaching the two millionth production milestone at the automaker's Dingolfing plant in Germany, which is the automaker's largest production facility in Europe. The luxury car brand has reported that the jubilee model is a black i7 xDrive60 with a cognac-painted cabin equipped with a vegan leather alternative.

The new-generation BMW 7-Series has been selling in both the conventional internal combustion engine-powered and all-electric forms since the beginning of this year. The automaker is currently advancing with the car's productions, and customer deliveries, claimed BMW. The 7-Series has been in production at the Dingolfing plant since the launch of the first generation model of the car in 1977.

Besides being the German brand's flagship model for a long time, the BMW 7-Series brought several revolutionary features to the segment over the last 45 years. The sedan was introduced for the first time with power steering, automatic transmission with two pre-programmed driving modes, and an onboard computer as standard features. Over the next two generations, the premium sedan received advanced technologies such as ABS, parking sensors, a navigation system, airbags, and many other features. Currently in its seventh generation, the BMW 7-Series continues to bring advanced technologies and high-end features to the segment.

Speaking about reaching the two millionth unit production milestone, Christoph Schroder, plant manager at Dingolfing, has said that the BMW 7-Series is the automaker's top model. “In it, we combine progressive luxury and the latest technologies. Like no other model, it stands for automotive innovations and now also for our electric offensive in the luxury segment. What makes me particularly proud is that we have been producing it here since it was introduced 45 years ago," he added. Interestingly, this same plant also manufactures models like 4-Series, 5-Series, 6-Series, 8-Series, and iX.

